Unrivaled: Wildcats stun No. 2 Childress in final seconds of Battle of the Black and Blue

Wildcat Stadium was standing-room only Friday night as No. 4 Canadian (6-1, 2-0) hosted undefeated No. 2 Childress (6-1, 1-1). Crowds from both communities packed in like sardines, lining the bowl of the stadium shoulder-to-shoulder just to catch a glimpse of the premier game in the state.

Fans and press alike excitedly speculated on the outcome as kickoff neared. History pointed in a singular direction, as the Wildcats not only led the series 9-6, but had claimed the last seven-consecutive meetings. In 2017 alone, the Wildcats handled the Bobcats twice, dumping their rivals 35-20 during district play, and 27-15 in the state quarterfinal.

History was right.

Despite the Bobcats’ best efforts, Canadian emerged triumphant in an instant classic, defeating the Bobcats 31-30 in such dramatic fashion to turn Big Blue Nation…

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To purchase these photo, visit our online photo store.