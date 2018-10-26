Wildcats work to keep surging momentum against the Friona Chieftains

When it comes to district standings, the No. 3 Wildcats (6-1, 2-0) are in very familiar territory.

Canadian sits in the driver’s seat of 3-3A entering week three, after knocking off challenger No. 5 Childress (6-1, 1-1), 31-30 Friday night.

When it comes to their next opponent, however, the Wildcats tread a foreign trail.

Canadian and Friona (4-3, 0-2) have squared up only two times in the past, with the Wildcats triumphing in both. In 2002, the Wildcats handled the Chieftains for the bi-district championship, 32-7. In 2006, the teams again battled for the bi-district championship, and again, the Wildcats were victorious, assembling a 28-19 win.

Friona promised to be a legitimate threat in the 3-3A race. After dropping down to DII this season, the Chieftains ran amuck in their first four contests…

