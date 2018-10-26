In the News: 10.25.18

Canadian Wildcat Band earns accolades at Region 1 marching contest

Unrivaled: No. 4 Wildcats reclaim their throne

against No. 2 Childress in classic battle of the Cats

From sunrise to sunset, from street rods to muscle cars,

downtown Canadian was Cruiser Heaven last weekend

Picture-perfect Fall Foliage Festival weekend draws happy crowds

to home tour, crafts festival, Main Street, and Lake Marvin

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year, or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition: $45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere). On local newsstands: $1.50/issue