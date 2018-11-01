Sharing the Love

Canadian’s 8th Annual Share the Love benefit run/walk was held on a beautiful fall afternoon last Sunday, and raised about $7,500 to help local families throughout the year, with the donations still coming in. Canadian’s Wildcat football-team members served as volunteers on the course, which started at Canadian Elementary School, went down Sixth Street, and then back to CES. “It seems to have been the perfect route, instead of making it a true 5K,” said organizer Dee Dee Lynch. Unlike in previous runs, this year’s event proceeds were not raised for a specific family or individual, but will be used to help those, as needed. Lynch said there are still Share the Love t-shirts available at reduced prices of $15 each, which can be purchased at CES.