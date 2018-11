The Dimmitt Bobcats (1-7, 0-3) are in a low spot right now.

There’s no way around it.

The Bobcats haven’t won a district game in two years since defeating Highland Park 68-35 Nov. 4, 2016.

Their only competitive points in district play since then, again, came against the Hornets in last season’s finale where the Bobcats lost 27-6…

