In the News: 11.01.18
A Tart Affair: Murder at the Pie Auction dinner theatre
sells out all three performances, delights audiences
Lady Cats: Up for the Challenge
2018 season starts Tuesday at Wildcat Gymnasium
Mystery of Tracey Waterfield Neilson’s 1981 murder
may fall to new Oklahoma SBI cold-case team
Three women’s stories of hope and survival
mark end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year, or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition: $45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere). On local newsstands: $1.50/issue