Wildcats steal the spotlight at Dimmitt senior night

It was senior night in Dimmitt, and the No. 3 Wildcat football team made sure it was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The Bobcats (1-8, 0-4) have won only two games the past two years, so it was little surprise Canadian (8-1, 4-0) stomped into Bobcat Stadium and left with the win.

The 62-6 thrashing was particularly gruesome to witness.

“We executed really well on both sides of the ball,” said Head Coach Chris Koetting. “I felt like we had the best week of practice last week that we’ve had—which is good, knowing that you’re playing a team that you should beat. That was encouraging.”

“We’ve gotta be a great practice team to get better for the playoffs,” said senior Trent Evans. “We just played…

Photos by Peyton Aufill

