Spearman starts streak, looks to end Wildcats’ winning ways on senior night

It’s been a long time since the No. 3 Wildcats (8-1, 4-0) have lost a district football game.

For 32-consecutive games, no team has been able to topple the Panhandle juggernaut—not since Sanford Fritch snuck a 21-20 victory on Oct. 12, 2012.

The ensuing week, the Wildcats crushed rival Spearman 59-21. Thirty-one games later, the Wildcats and Lynx meet again in the 2018 regular-season finale.

Spearman (6-3, 2-2) hopes to be the team to knock off the reigning champions for the first time in seven years…

