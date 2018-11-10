In the News: 11.08.18
THE RESULTS ARE IN:
Nov. 6 General Election turnout nearly 60 percent in Hemphill County
Freshman Mattie Boyd bounces Borger in Lady Cat basketball debut
Wildcats steal spotlight at Dimmitt senior night;
defend unbeaten district record against Spearman Lynx
Hospital board sets timeline for nursing home construction;
plans to appoint committee to consider option for new facility’s name
