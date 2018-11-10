In the News: 11.08.18

THE RESULTS ARE IN:

Nov. 6 General Election turnout nearly 60 percent in Hemphill County

Freshman Mattie Boyd bounces Borger in Lady Cat basketball debut

Wildcats steal spotlight at Dimmitt senior night;

defend unbeaten district record against Spearman Lynx

Hospital board sets timeline for nursing home construction;

plans to appoint committee to consider option for new facility’s name

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year, or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition: $45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere). On local newsstands: $1.50/issue