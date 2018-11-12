Freshman Boyd bounces Borger in No. 15 Lady Cat debut

The No. 15 Lady Cats (1-0) wasted no time in cementing their preseason ranking.

In the season debut for eight rookies, the Lady Cats wiped the floor with what was believed to be a much-improved Borger squad, 62-13.

The Lady Dogs were Canadian’s biggest blowout last season, and the Lady Cats were apt to repeat the performance, even with just three returners.

Seniors Emma Key (3 rebs, 8 stls); Victoria Valenzuela (reb, 4 asts, 10 stls); Salym Cook (11 pts, 3 rebs, 5 asts, 13 stls); Taylor Altmiller (15 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts, 3 stls); and freshman Mattie Boyd (19 pts, 8 rebs, ast, 3 stls) trotted onto the floor for opening tipoff.

To see a freshman in the starting lineup surprised more than a few—including…

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record.

Photos by Peyton Aufill