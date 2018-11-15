Wildcats win sixth-consecutive district title

The No. 3 Wildcat football team (9-1, 5-0) completed their 2018 regular-season campaign the same way they have the last five years—with an undefeated district championship.

That makes six in a row for the Canadian program, which has also won a staggering 33-consecutive district games starting with a 59-21 defeat of Spearman on Oct. 19, 2012.

Their latest victory again came over the Lynx (6-4, 2-3) with a 49-24 victory on senior night, Friday.

The final score indicates a one-sided affair, dominated by the Wildcats, start to finish, but the truth is the halftime score of 21-14 had the Black-and-Gold faithful on edge.

Running back Hayze Hufstedler (8 car, 119 yds, 2 TDs) had the Wildcats off to a quick start, scoring back-to-back touchdowns…

