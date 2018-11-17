No. 4 Rockets ground Lady Cats for second-consecutive season

The No. 7 Lady Cat basketball squad (2-1) had their first setback of the season, losing their opening road game of the season to the No. 4 Wellington Lady Rockets, 40-48.

Last season, the Lady Cats struggled out of the gate against the Rockets before eventually losing a 1-point contest. This year’s rematch played out in much the same way.

Canadian and Wellington were caught in a defensive struggle through the first frame, which ended in a 4-3 advantage to the Lady Rockets—a score more akin to soccer or hockey than two top-10 basketball teams.

“The first quarter doomed us without a doubt,” said Head Coach Kevin Richardson. “We have to…

Photos by Peyton Aufill



