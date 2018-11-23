Wildcats play for lucky No. 7 area championship versus Colorado City

Black Friday’s all about getting the good deal, but for the Wildcats, it’s an opportunity to bring home a third gold ball this season.

For the second year in a row, the No. 3 Canadian Wildcats (10-1) and Colorado City Wolves (10-1) meet up in the playoffs. This time, it’s to decide the area championship.

The Wildcats have won six area championships in a row, but the Wolves are hoping for retribution for their 45-8 loss to Canadian last season in the region championship.

“We love it,” said lineman Saul Escamilla. “That’s one of our goals, to…

