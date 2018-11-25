RVPM issues invitation to Nov. 26 opening of Smithsonian’s Hometown Teams exhibit

Sports—all sports—hold a special place in America’s collective heart. These sports include football, basketball, soccer, golf, baseball, softball, marching band, and rodeo. Some choose to compete in these events, sacrificing their time and efforts, to perform at their best. Many more choose to cheer on these athletes.

The River Valley Pioneer Museum, in cooperation with the Texas State Historical Association, will celebrate these competitors and fans by hosting the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street traveling exhibit, Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America.

The grand opening of the exhibit is Monday, Nov. 26. The museum doors will open at 5 pm. At 5:30 pm, Canadian ISD Superintendent Kyle Lynch will speak. Prior to taking over at the CISD helm in 2010, Lynch served, at various points, as CHS basketball coach, head football coach, athletic director, government/economics teacher, and CMS principal. During his time coaching football, the Canadian Wildcats won back-to-back Texas State Football Championships in 2007 and 2008.

John and Diana McGarr will provide refreshments.

The River Valley Pioneer Museum is very excited to be chosen as one of only seven Texas towns to host this exhibit. The exhibit will run from Monday, Nov. 26, through Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Our normal hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturday, 10 am to 2 pm.

During the month of December, the museum will host brown-bag luncheons each Wednesday at noon, featuring guest speakers Denny McLanahan, Dec. 5; Alan Hale, Dec. 12; and Allison Ford, Dec. 19.

For more information, please call 806.323.6548 or email rvmuseum@cebridge.com.