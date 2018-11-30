In the News…11.29.18

Thanksgiving Eve Turkey Trot raises over

$8,000 for Thomas Brown Scholarship Fund

Wendy Cardenas finds the words

in poem written to her mother

AREA CHAMPIONS: Wildcats send the Wolves packing; take on

upset-minded Lynx Friday in Regional contest at Kimbrough Stadium

Wind-borne grass fire stopped in dramatic

stand at rim of caprock south of Canadian Sunday

