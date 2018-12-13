In the News: 12.13.18
Mission Anti-Lope: Wildcats deny Abernathy with a capital D
One-vehicle rollover south of town Wednesday
No. 6 Lady Cats set new season standards as WTHS Tourney champs
Wildcats tussle with Gunter Tigers one more time in State Semifinal Friday
Completion of district courtroom crowns decade of courthouse restoration
TPWD announces intent to conduct prescribed burn on Gene Howe WMA
