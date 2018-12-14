Ante-nope: Wildcats deny Abernathy with a capital D

The No. 3 Wildcats (13-1) found a new way to win Thursday night as they faced the Abernathy Antelopes (12-2) in the state quarterfinal. Canadian was crowned quarterfinal champions on the shoulders of the season’s best defensive performance, winning 19-7 at Dick Bivins Stadium, in Amarillo.

Defense is nothing new to the Wildcats, who have held opponents to just 242 yards of offense and less than 16 points per game. The state quarterfinal, however, required an entire new level of intensity, as Canadian scored the final points of the game with more than four minutes remaining in the first half.

For more than 16 minutes, the Wildcats held Abernathy in a scoreless stalemate, in order to advance to the state semifinal for their fifth-consecutive season.

“They controlled the clock,” said Head Coach Chris Koetting. “They weren’t making big plays, but they…”

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

These photos can be purchased in glorious full resolution on our online photo store.