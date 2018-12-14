Price brothers honored as distinguished alumni by McLennan Community College

In September, the McLennan Community College Foundation’s Highlander Alumni and Friends Association presented two prestigious awards to alumni of McLennan Community College: the Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards. Canadian natives Jamie Cacciola-Price and Dr. Jason Price were dual recipients of the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award. The twin brothers graduated from Canadian High School in 1999, and attended McLennan as theatre majors from 1999-2001.

Jamie Cacciola-Price is now head of theatre at the Frank Sinatra School for the Arts in Queens, New York. In 2016, he received the prestigious Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. He was also a runner-up for the 2018 Tony Awards high school teacher of the year. Jamie is pursuing a doctorate in education at the NYU Steinhardt School of Education.

Dr. Jason Price serves as the senior lecturer (professor) at the University of Sussex in Brighton, England, where he has earned a reputation as an esteemed theatre scholar. Jason published the well-received book, Modern Popular Theatre. He has also published Contemporary Theatre Review, Comedy Studies, Popular Entertainment Studies, and Studies in Theatre and Performance.

The Price brothers were unable to be in Waco for the awards presentation, but sent videos of their acceptance speeches. They did visit Waco two months later, and presented several theatre workshops for MCC students.