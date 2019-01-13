Happy State Bank Announces Government Shutdown Finance Options

AMARILLO, TX – January 11, 2019 – At a press conference held in the Taylor Street downtown Amarillo branch, Happy State Bank Chairman and CEO, J. Pat Hickman, announced a program to assist those government employees affected by the recent shutdown.

Happy State Bank is offering options to eligible employees who apply by the deadline of March 31, 2019. Hickman spoke on four areas the program is offering assistance with: deferring loan payments, waiving overdraft protection fees, short term financing options, and waiving late fees on loans.

All eligible furloughed or government employees who are considered essential, but not being paid are invited to apply in person at a branch, by phone, or at a special website:

your.happybank.com/government-shutdown.

“Look, it’s not about politics or party affiliation. It’s about our neighbors and friends and loved ones who are in a tight spot right now,” stated Hickman. “We are more than Happy to help.”

