Candidate filing begins Wednesday for school, hospital, city elections

This Wednesday, Jan. 16, is the first day for candidates seeking a place on the ballot in the spring 2019 city council, hospital board and school board elections. Filing ends at the close of business on Friday, Feb. 15.

The terms of Mayor Rob Talley and city council members Jonathan Frederick and Joe Schaef will expire next May. Talley has indicated that he will not seek re-election.

The terms of school trustees Larry Gatlin and Larry Smith will also expire. In addition, the seat left vacant by Kyle Northcott’s resignation will be open. Gatlin has already indicated he will not seek re-election.

The terms of hospital board members Cory Pittman, Shane Harris, and Mike Gardiner are also due to expire this spring.

Both prospective candidates and incumbents opting not to run for re-election are invited to announce their intentions in The Record. To do so, either call 806.323.6461 or email the editor at laurie@canadianrecord.com. Candidates are encouraged to provide a photograph, or to have a photo taken at The Record office.

There will be no charge for either the announcement or photo.