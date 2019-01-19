This Week in the News…01.17.19

FOUND: Human remains found on Lake Marvin Road identified

as those of Thomas Brown, missing since Thanksgiving 2016

State Rep. Ken King (R-Canadian) appointed to fill remaining

term of House Ways & Means Committee chairmanship

Wildcats silence sellout crowd in Muleshoe

Hemphill County Junior Livestock Show & Sale this Saturday

Hemphill County-District Clerk Lisa Johnson is guest speaker at Rotary Club

Lady Cats stack up another District win versus Muleshoe

