This Week in the News 02.07.19
Roberts County grassfire burns nearly 2,300 acres Sunday
Wildcats crash Dimmitt senior night with overtime win
Golden Richardsons pound Spearman purple
for 11th straight district championship
City issues ‘boil water notice’ Wednesday a.m. after water main
break; notice rescinded Thursday p.m. after lab test found clear
Art and history unite in Citadelle’s Valentine’s night opening
