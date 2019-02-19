This Week In The News…2.14.19

Surveillance video reveals cause of Alexander’s Deli fire

Investigation of Thomas Brown death

continues with Lake Marvin search

Bi-District Champions: Lady Cats’ patience

pays off in Denver City upset

Tuesday gas-line cut marks second accident

in a week related to fiber-optic cable installation

Baker fourth-graders bring Texas history to life in musical

Wildcats enter playoffs with loss to Bushland

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year, or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition: $45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere). On local newsstands: $1.50/issue