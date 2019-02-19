Child pornography charges filed in U.S. District Court against former paramedic Joshua Freeman

Pampa resident and former Hemphill County EMS paramedic Joshua Eugene Freeman, 37, was arrested again last Friday, Feb. 8—this time, on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

Freeman was charged in federal court with possessing child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. He is being held in the Randall County Jail without bail.

Nichole Manna of the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported on Tuesday that Freeman is accused of using a Dropbox application to send and receive at least 76 video files of child pornography. Some of the files, according to the complaint, show “images and videos containing children being forcibly and violently raped by adults,” as well as other pornographic images involving children and infants.

The account also had photos of associates of Freeman and their children, according to the complaint, though the content of those photos was unclear.

Freeman was originally arrested here on Dec. 4, 2018, and charged with five counts of possessing child pornography with intent to promote—all second-degree felonies.

That arrest followed an investigation by Texas Rangers. At that time, HCH Administrator Christy Francis reported that Freeman had resigned from his position and was no longer affiliated with the hospital. She also confirmed HCH officials performed an internal investigation immediately after Freeman’s arrest to determine if anything inappropriate was done at the hospital, or if hospital resources were used, but found no evidence of either.

In a follow-up report Wednesday morning, Francis also confirmed that Freeman’s certification as a paramedic had been revoked in mid-January by the Texas Department of State Health Services.