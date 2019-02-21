This Week In The News…2.21.19
Guillen travels the long road to citizenship
Friday plane crash in Roberts County kills two
Lady Cats’ season ends at the hand of No. 1 Wall
Firefighters dispatched to residential fire
No. 9 Shallowater sends Wildcats packing for 2nd consecutive season
Area firefighters respond to truck fire on Highway 83
The Citadelle opens new tape art exhibit on Valentine’s Day
Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year, or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition: $45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere). On local newsstands: $1.50/issue