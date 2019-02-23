Canadian earns official designation as ‘film friendly’ from Texas Film Commission

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that the City of Canadian has been designated a Film-Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission.

The designation, which followed completion of a multi-step training and certification process, is intended to help grow local jobs and local economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects and video game production.

This latest distinction complements Canadian’s designation this fall by the Texas Commission on the Arts as one of Texas’ 40 cultural districts—making this little Panhandle town’s star on the map burn just a little bit brighter.

“I congratulate the City of Canadian on earning the Film-Friendly Texas designation,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Texas has much to offer, and through the Film-Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses.”

“I am proud of all that the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Canadian to grow their local economy,” Governor Abbott said.

The City of Canadian joins more than 130 Film-Friendly Texas communities that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

Canadian Community Development Director Shane Spencer has attended two of these workshops in the past year and explains they “introduce how the industry works and how a community can host a production company.” He says, “It builds a bridge from one world to another.”

“A lot of money has been spent on our Main Street,” Spencer said. “Why not use it?”

The Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has attracted $1.39 billion in local spending and created more than 153,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2017.