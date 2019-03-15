This Week in the News…03.14.19
Canadian does not disappoint as spring break
destination point for family from Haskell
Canadian VFD responds to Sunday morning structure fire
InterBank president Donnie Johnston
announces retirement after 22 years at the helm
Laney Hood, Ashley Perry claim top two spots
in last week’s Hemphill County Spelling Bee
TOP STORY: Wednesday’s dangerous winds cause widespread
power outages, fallen lines spark Roberts Co. wildfire
Canadian FCCLA teams advance to state,
Culwell and Smith to serve as regional officers
CHS golfers bring home hardware from third-consecutive tournament
