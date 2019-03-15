This Week in the News…03.14.19

Canadian does not disappoint as spring break

destination point for family from Haskell

Canadian VFD responds to Sunday morning structure fire

InterBank president Donnie Johnston

announces retirement after 22 years at the helm

Laney Hood, Ashley Perry claim top two spots

in last week’s Hemphill County Spelling Bee



TOP STORY: Wednesday’s dangerous winds cause widespread

power outages, fallen lines spark Roberts Co. wildfire

Canadian FCCLA teams advance to state,

Culwell and Smith to serve as regional officers

CHS golfers bring home hardware from third-consecutive tournament

