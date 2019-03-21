This Week in the News…03.21.19

Canadian Community Center declares

St. Paddy’s disc golf tournament a success

Muleshoe bats too hot to handle in

Lady Cat’s district softball opener

Six weeks after fire closes doors of popular deli,

Tim and Betsy Alexander are making plans

Team Abraham competes in state CX debate contest

CHS One-Act Play production of “Gint”

to be staged in Bi-District competition Saturday

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year, or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition: $45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere). On local newsstands: $1.50/issue