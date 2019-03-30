This Week in the News…03.28.19
Fletcher and Culwell claim third consecutive doubles title
Canadian Record wins 2019 General Excellence Award
at last weekend’s Panhandle Press Association convention
A tribute to Charles Kessie: “He did his duty.”
Historic Palace Theatre marks 110th year in showbiz
Multi-faceted Sunset Park lighting, electrical
project progresses with city council approval
Canadian High School students dominate
the competition at District UIL Academic Meet
