This Week in Help Wanted…03.28.19

POSITIONS AVAILABLE at Best Western Oasis Inn. Front desk, housekeeping and laundry. Apply in person at 303 2nd Street.

THE CITY OF CANADIAN is now taking applications for lifeguards. The swimming pool will be open Memorial Day through August. Please pick up applications at City Hall.

SEEKING APPLICANTS for housekeeping and part-time front desk clerk. Apply in person. Pick up applications at front desk. Quiet Inn. 806.323.6111.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR HELP

OR SEEKING EMPLOYMENT…

USE THE RECORD’S CLASSIFIED PAGES

Call 806.323.6461 or email classifieds@canadianrecord.com

Open 9 am-5 pm, Mon-Friday