This Week in the News…04.04.19

Landry and Leal steal the show in third-place bout

Third & fourth-grade Wildcats keep up winning tradition

Wildcat track collects 7 gold medals in Bob Relays championship

Free screening of Charm City to feature community discussion on race relations

Prescribed burn conducted Tuesday at Gene Howe Wildlife Management Area

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year, or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition: $45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere). On local newsstands: $1.50/issue