This Week in Help Wanted…04.18.19

CANADIAN MEDIC Pharmacy is looking for a highly motivated individual who has good customer service skills to complete our pharmacy team. Must be available Monday-Friday 9 am-6 pm, and every other Saturday 9 am-12 pm. Must pass a background check. Apply in person at 200 Cheyenne Ave.

SEEKING APPLICANTS for housekeeping and part-time front desk clerk. Apply in person. Pick up applications at front desk. Quiet Inn. 806.323.6111.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR HELP

OR SEEKING EMPLOYMENT…

USE THE RECORD’S CLASSIFIED PAGES

Call 806.323.6461 or email classifieds@canadianrecord.com

Open 9 am-5 pm, Mon-Friday