Canadian Education Foundation announces plans for August 3 ‘Night Under the Stars’ fundraiser

Since its formation in 2011, the Canadian Education Foundation (CEF) has been dedicated to enriching the educational experiences of students and teachers—from the first blush of kindergarten to the final ceremonial caps and gowns of graduation day.



Now in its eighth year, CEF is renewing that commitment and reinvigorating its community outreach with plans for its first-ever Night Under the Stars Gala at The Citadelle Art Museum on Saturday, Aug. 3. If you enjoy good food, fine entertainment, and a bit of a lively auctioneering—all in service to the cause of educating Canadian’s youth—mark your calendars.



The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Chet Garner, the creator, host, and executive producer of The Daytripper, PBS’ eight-time Emmy Award-winning Texas travel show. Garner and his crew explore the state in search of intriguing places to visit and film, and they’ll be bringing their camera equipment with them to spend a few days learning about Canadian and the northeastern Panhandle.



Emceeing the gala will be Toby Tucker, Canyon ISD athletic director and co-owner—with wife Stephanie—of the Amarillo Venom indoor football team.



The philanthropic, nonprofit CEF was launched in 2011, by a group of dedicated citizens and grateful alumni, with the goal of supporting and expanding educational opportunities at Canadian ISD. The funds it disseminates have helped make possible opportunities that are not otherwise available, due to limited school budgets and declining state funding.



Since its inception, CEF has sponsored thousands of dollars in grants to support a variety of educational programming and innovative teaching projects, AIMS testing for CHS juniors and academic excellence scholarships for graduating seniors. Last May, the foundation presented its first Teacher Passion Award, in tribute to longtime Canadian educator Pam Spencer.



In addition, the foundation has outfitted elementary students with backpacks and Willie Wildcat t-shirts, as well as welcoming teachers back to school with gifts like water mugs and Wildcat blankets.



The foundation also funds Window on a Wider World, an arts enrichment program for kindergarten through fifth-graders, and reimburses seniors $150 for successful completion of one dual-credit course. Each year, CEF also spearheads Homecoming tailgate parties and the Wildcat Honor Teams.



The foundation relies on the generous support of this community and school alumnus to continue these worthy endeavors. The August gala is intended to help share the news of CEF’s work, and to encourage those who believe in its mission to contribute once more to the cause.



To that end, CEF is inviting your support through $5,000 event, $2,500 patron and $1,000 table sponsorships.



Event- and patron-level sponsors will be given premier Gala seating for eight guests and company recognition in the program. Event sponsors will also receive company recognition on invitational materials and in newspaper, social media, radio, and website advertising, as well as special gift baskets for the table and guests. Patron sponsors will also receive special gifts for their guests and a wine basket at the table. Table sponsors will be given a table for eight guests, along with company recognition and a party favor.



Those interested in participating are asked to indicate their level of support no later than May 17, in order to ensure their company logo will be included in gala invitations. To sign up as a sponsor, or to learn more about the foundation and its plans, call 806.323.8637, or email canadiantx@canadianedfoundation.com.



Contributions and memorials are always welcome, and may be mailed to Canadian Education Foundation, PO Box 438 Canadian, TX 79014.



Gala committee members include Ryan Cook, Heath Mitchell, Courtney (Krehbiel) Trolinger, Becky Wilson, David Calabrese, Lawana Pulliam, Cheryl Hohertz, Haley (Rader) Ward, and Kyle Lynch.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Follow Canadian Education Foundation on their website, or on Facebook and Twitter.