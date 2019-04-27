State solo and ensemble qualifiers perform Thursday in chamber concert at Texas Crown

Canadian High School musicians who have qualified for state solo and ensemble competition showcased their talent in a chamber concert at the Texas Crown Performance Hall last Thursday evening.



ALEX MORENO

The concert began with Alex Moreno performing the solo piece, “Penelope” by Nathan Daughtrey, on the vibraphone, followed by a saxophone ensemble of Arthur Brown, Sebastian Lugo, Violeta Talavera, Jes Vigil, and Victor Zafiro playing “Shepherd’s Hey.”



Abi Black took the stage to play Alexander Geodicke’s “Concert Etude” for solo trumpet, followed by Kevin Perez, playing Georg Philipp Telemann’s “Sonata” for solo baritone. Paula Forrest accompanied both musicians at the piano.



TONI DUENES

A clarinet choir—with Adrian Avila, Leonardo Avila, Alan Cedillo, Peyton Dockray, Jaqueline Perez, Jazmin Talavera, and Kalen White—performed Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.” Toni Duenes followed with Mozart’s “Concerto No. 1 in D Major” for solo horn, again with Forrest accompanying.



Wendhy Cardenas played Movement II of Alice Gomez’ “Gitano” for solo marimba, before a brass choir took the stage to join in Christopher Prentice’s arrangement of “On a Hymn of Philip Bliss,” with musicians Rafael Arellanes, Toni Duenes, Austin Gravitt, Abi Black, Alan Jara, Isabelle Maloy, Nathan Mondragon, Oscar Navarro, Kevin Perez, Hernan Sanchez, Carleigh Thompson, Sam Fry, Kathleen Cooper and Melody Hood.



The evening closed with Nathan Daughtrey’s “Spiraling Light,” performed by the percussion ensemble of Cardenas, Cooper, Moreno, Fry, Hood, Allison Culwell, Alejandro Dominguez, and Alex Ponce.



This was the final spring chamber concert at Canadian ISD for CHS Director Jennifer Webber and CMS Director Dean Webber. After seven years in Canadian, the Webbers have accepted positions at Clyde CISD next year.