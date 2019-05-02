This Week in the News…05.02.19
Canadian VFD battles tank battery fire on FM 1920 Tuesday
Canadian All-Stars bring home U.S. Finals trophy
CISD students perform public service
projects on Community Give Back Day
Canadian Community Center kicks off
soccer season at Wildcat Stadium Saturday
