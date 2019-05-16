This Week in the News…05.09.19
Rhet Pennington brings home state gold and silver
The Canadian River Music Festival: Ten years old, ten times better
Cavalier and Cook named Fightingest Wildcat, Fighting Heart at CHS Athletic Banquet Tuesday
FFA Banquet celebrates a year of accomplishment
The Citadelle Art Museum awarded $30,000 grant from the Texas Women for the Arts program
Reilly Fletcher signs with Mary Hardin Baylor to play tennis
John Philip Sousa Award is awarded to Alex Moreno at annual band banquet
