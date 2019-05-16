This Week in the News…05.09.19

Rhet Pennington brings home state gold and silver

The Canadian River Music Festival: Ten years old, ten times better

Cavalier and Cook named Fightingest Wildcat, Fighting Heart at CHS Athletic Banquet Tuesday

FFA Banquet celebrates a year of accomplishment

The Citadelle Art Museum awarded $30,000 grant from the Texas Women for the Arts program

Reilly Fletcher signs with Mary Hardin Baylor to play tennis

John Philip Sousa Award is awarded to Alex Moreno at annual band banquet



