SCAM ALERT: Are you getting calls from the Social Security Administration?

Are you getting calls from the Social Security Administration?



Probably not. At least, not from the real SSA.



But callers in this area are receiving fake Social Security Administration phone calls, warning that fraudulent activity has been reported on their social security account, and advising them to return the call immediately in order to avoid legal proceedings being initiated against them.



The number associated with this particular call is 844-626-8689. This is a scam. Do not answer the call, and do not return it.



There are many versions of the SSN scam. This is one. To listen, click here.

A robotic voice begins in mid-sentence, saying: “Has been filed on your social security number for fraudulent activity so when you get this message kindly call us back on our hotline number 844-626-8689. I repeat that is 844-626-8689. Don’t disregard this notice and do return the call before we begin with the legal proceedings against you. Thank you.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Information Division, there has been a spike in the number of people reporting fake SSA calls:



Since January 2018, we’ve gotten more than 63,000 reports of this scam. Three percent of those people reported a loss—and they lost $16.6 million (with a median loss of $1,484).



The caller usually says your Social Security number (SSN) has been suspended because of suspicious activity, or because it’s been involved in a crime. Sometimes, the scammer wants you to confirm your SSN to reactivate it. Sometimes, he says your bank account is about to be seized—but if you go put your money on gift cards and then give him the codes, SSA can help keep it safe. (Of course, you never want to do that, because then your money is just gone.)



To report this scam, go online to the FTC. But if you already gave one of these callers your SSN and you’re worried about identity theft, click on this link. And if you get one of these calls, remember:



Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended. Your bank account is not about to be seized.



The real SSA will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards.



You can’t believe the numbers on your caller ID. Scammers can easily fake those. But if you’re worried, call the real SSA at 1-800-772-1213. You can trust that number if you dial it yourself—just not on your caller ID.



Never give your SSN, credit card or bank account number to anyone who contacts you. Ever.

