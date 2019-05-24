Hemphill Co. honors its fallen on Memorial Day

Memorial Day falls on May 27 this year. Originally known as Decoration Day, it was established in 1868 to commemorate the sacrifices of Civil War soldiers. Today, it has evolved into an observance that honors those who have served and died in all of America’s wars. Like many other communities, Canadian will join in this tribute.



As is traditional, the Memorial Day ceremony will be held beginning at 11 am on Monday, May 27, at the Edith Ford Memorial Cemetery. Members of American Legion Post 56 will provide a color guard and firing party to honor the memory of the veterans buried in Hemphill County.



It is also traditional to place a small American flag on the grave of each veteran buried in the cemetery. This will be done on Sunday afternoon, May 26, by volunteers from the community beginning at 1:30 pm. For questions regarding helping with flag placement, please contact Wendy Wright at 806.323.6548 or email her at wendy.c.wright@gmail.com.



All veterans and active-duty personnel are invited and encouraged to assist the members of Post 56 in conducting the ceremony. A brief practice will be held at the Hemphill County Courthouse parking lot beginning at 9:30 am.



There will be several changes is this year’s event, not the least of which is a new officer in charge of the ceremony. Longtime Post Commander Charles Kessie has moved to Georgetown. Kessie has been replaced by John McGarr.



For questions regarding the Memorial Day ceremony, or for more information about assisting Post 56 in conducting the ceremony, please call John McGarr at 806.323.2567 or email him at jpmcgarr@hotmail.com.