This Week in the News…05.30.19

Canadian Education Foundation announces
teacher, staff honorees of the 2018-19 school year

Sixty-six CHS seniors receive diplomas in breezy
Saturday ceremony at Wildcat Stadium

Taylor Ford signs letter of intent with Southern Nazarene

Twisters carve destructive path through Texas Panhandle

Jamie Cacciola-Price is 2019 Big Apple Award recipient

Canadian honors those who served on Memorial Day

