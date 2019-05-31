CHS theatre pro class performs The Odd Couple

Members of the Canadian High School sixth period theatre pro class performed the female version of The Odd Couple at the Texas Crown Performance Hall last Thursday.



Neil Simon’s revision of his hugely successful play, The Odd Couple, sees the lead characters transformed into Olive Madison and Florence Unger, who along with their group of girlfriends, are enjoying their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s messy and ill-equipped apartment.



Cast members were Sydney Butler as Florence Unger, Rhett Flowers as Jesus Constanzuela, Will Hayes as Manuel Constanzuela, Merissa Jimenez as Renee, Presley McQuiddy as Mickey, Monica Salas as Sylvie, Cielo Sanchez as Vera, and Kaylee Scates as Olive Madison.



The technical theatre class built the set. Crew members were soundman Andrew Renfro; master carpenter Gage Gerhardt; paint crew members Karen Aragon and Madison Fuentes; set crew members Max Flores, Edain Frayre, and Josue Gandara; and costume crew members Angel Martinez, Alejandra Ramirez, Maddie Brewster, and Sebastian Lugo.



The production was directed by theatre instructor Vonya Eudy, with moral support from Tonya Powers and special thanks to Kelly Cooper-Cameron.

PHOTOS BY LAURIE EZZELL BROWN | THE CANADIAN RECORD