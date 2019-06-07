Kyle Lynch is lone finalist for Seminole ISD Superintendent

CISD SUPERINTENDENT KYLE LYNCH

Canadian ISD Superintendent Kyle Lynch announced to his school trustees Thursday evening that he had been recommended as the lone finalist for the position of Seminole ISD Superintendent, a Class 4A school district in West Texas.



His announcement signals the onset of a 21-day waiting period, as required by state law, that the Seminole school board must observe before formally offering Lynch a contract.



“After that,” Lynch said, “I will resign as CISD Superintendent, and accept the position.”



Kyle Lynch came to Canadian schools in 1992, and has served as government/economics teacher, basketball coach, head football coach and athletic director, and Canadian Middle School Principal.



During his tenure as head of the Wildcat football program, Lynch helped make history by leading the Canadian Wildcat football team to back-to-back state championships in 2007 and 2008. In 2010, he was hired as CISD Superintendent, and Chris Koetting stepped in to take over as athletic director.

In 2015, Lynch was named Region 16 Superintendent of the Year.



But perhaps his greatest contribution to public education in Canadian has been Lynch’s oversight of this district’s school transformation initiative. That initiative began in 2017 with his decision to shift the focus away from STAAR testing and to begin a soul-searching evaluation of the relative importance of the state-mandated assessment test to the school’s and the community’s overall educational goal—an evaluation which continues to reshape this district’s approach to educating students and to academic excellence today.



“In transforming our schools away from a singular test to a more significant vision,” Lynch said, “we feel that it will bring back the love of learning and the passion that so many of our teachers chose for their life’s work.”



In announcing that he would accept the Seminole position, Lynch told Record publisher Laurie Ezzell Brown that after 27 years in Canadian, this was a very emotional decision for him and wife DeeDee. He expressed his gratitude to the school board for the leap of faith they took many years ago, “hiring a guy off the dadgum football field to be their principal.”

“We are filled with a range of emotions as Kyle has been named the lone finalist for the Superintendent position at Seminole ISD,” the Lynches wrote in a formal message to the community of Canadian. “We are excited about forging new relationships and will always cherish the ones we’ve made in Canadian.”

“We are thankful for the memories, mentoring and opportunities that we enjoyed in our 27 years in Canadian. We look forward to new experiences as we get the opportunity to work with the good people of Seminole ISD.”

“We are humbled by the confidence granted by the Seminole Board of Trustees,” they concluded. “Both towns support their children and desire excellence in their schools. We feel blessed to be associated with two awesome communities like Seminole and Canadian.”

“Go Cats! Go Indians!”

A complete report will follow in next week’s Canadian Record.