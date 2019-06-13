This Week in the News…06.13.19
The Chamber of Commerce’s Music in the Park kicked
off last Wednesday with the Buster Bledsoe Band
Four months after the fire, Alexander’s Deli welcomes
smiling customers to soft opening last Friday morning
Local 4-Hers compete in District 1 Consumer
Decision Making and Duds to Dazzle contests
Saturday’s Hemphill County Health Fair exhibitors
educated, informed, and offered great snacks to participants
Oklahoma man killed in one-vehicle accident on US 60 Tuesday
Twelve students complete first Stop the Bleed training held here
Canadian Wildcats host annual Summer Shootout at CHS Gymnasium
