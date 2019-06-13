Community Local News 

This Week in the News…06.13.19

The Chamber of Commerce’s Music in the Park kicked
off last Wednesday with the Buster Bledsoe Band

Four months after the fire, Alexander’s Deli welcomes
smiling customers to soft opening last Friday morning

Local 4-Hers compete in District 1 Consumer
Decision Making and Duds to Dazzle contests

Saturday’s Hemphill County Health Fair exhibitors
educated, informed, and offered great snacks to participants

Oklahoma man killed in one-vehicle accident on US 60 Tuesday

Twelve students complete first Stop the Bleed training held here

Canadian Wildcats host annual Summer Shootout at CHS Gymnasium

