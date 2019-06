MOVING SALE Saturday, June 15, 8 am – noon, 2200 Locust Street. We have furniture, household items, and more. There will be a clearance sale at 11:00 am!



ESTATE SALE Saturday, June, 22, 8 am – ? 813 Bungalow Ave. Furniture, appliances, china, power tools, and lots of miscellaneous.

LIST YOUR NEXT SALE

IN THE RECORD CLASSIFIED PAGES

Call 806.323.6461 or email classified@canadianrecord.com

Open 9 am-5 pm, Monday-Friday