Elk City man dies in one-vehicle accident Tuesday

An Oklahoma man was killed Tuesday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving south on US 60, just outside of Canadian, veered off the road, crashed head-on into a tree, and burst into flames.



Lucas Green, 36, of Elk City, Oklahoma, was driving a 2012 Ford F-250 south on US 60 and had just crossed the Canadian River Bridge, around 1:41 pm Tuesday, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the tree, catching fire. Canadian volunteer firefighters arrived quickly to extinguish the flames and to attempt to extricate the victim, with assistance from Hemphill County EMS.



Green was pronounced dead at the scene by Hemphill County Justice of the Peace Larry Dunnam.



Several Hemphill County Sheriff’s officers were involved in controlling traffic. Both north and southbound lanes were closed for a period of time, before one lane of travel was opened. Sheriff Nathan Lewis reported at 4:15 pm that the highway had been cleared.



According to the preliminary crash investigation and eyewitness reports, the pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed and had crossed over the double yellow center line three times before it left the roadway.



The crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol. The report may change or be corrected, based on the investigators’ findings.