This Week in Real Estate…06.20.19

FOR SALE in Miami, TX: 204 N. Birge. 1,352 sq. ft. 3-bedroom, 2-bath house that sits on 9 lots. All appliances included, new Central H&A, cellar, 26×25 barn, room for a few horses. Call 806.663.0329 for more information.

GREAT INVESTMENT Opportunity. For sale by owner: 4-plex on Birch Street…all units are 1-bedroom, 1-bath units. For more information call Josh at 619.550.6832.

FOR SALE: 1200 S. 3rd Street. 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2,300 sq ft house with 2-car garage. Built in 2005. Great neighborhood, wonderful neighbors, close to CES. Call 806.217.1672 for more info.

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, June 23, 2-4 pm. 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2,114 sq ft house located at 1102 S. 5th Street.

IF YOU WANT TO BUY OR SELL LAND,

OR RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE,

USE THE RECORD CLASSIFIED PAGES

Call 806.323.6461 or email classified@canadianrecord.com

Open 9 am-5 pm, Mon-Friday