Cruise Night co-organizer Alex Adcock delivered on a long-promised ride in his fuel-injected, turbo-charged 1971 Chevelle SS Saturday night. The cruise was cut short when the air suddenly cooled, rain began falling, and the threat of hail grew more probable. As we turned back toward Main Street, two distinct, but small, funnel clouds dipped down out of dark clouds north of town, and by the time we pulled up to the curb, most of the crowd had already headed for home.

J.J. Dial was among a handful of Harley owners who graved the ominous storm clouds overhead and joined the crowd on Main Street.



Mike Leonard (right) talks to Amarillo residents Scott and Teresa Hand, who were first-time Cruise Nighters.