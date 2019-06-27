This Week in the News…06.27.19
Under the Thunder Dome: Sunday evening storm sweeps into county…and out
Spider-Man makes an appearance on Canadian’s Main Street
Local 4-Hers advance to state competition
Hash grandsons to compete in national rodeo finals
Dallas storyteller entertains summer reading program attendees
What’s Cookin’ This 4th? Find out in this week’s Special Edition!
Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year, or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition: $45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere). On local newsstands: $1.50/issue