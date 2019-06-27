This Week in the News…06.27.19

Under the Thunder Dome: Sunday evening storm sweeps into county…and out

Spider-Man makes an appearance on Canadian’s Main Street

Local 4-Hers advance to state competition

Hash grandsons to compete in national rodeo finals

Dallas storyteller entertains summer reading program attendees

What’s Cookin’ This 4th? Find out in this week’s Special Edition!



