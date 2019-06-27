This Week in Help Wanted…06.27.19

CENSUS BUREAU JOBS: U.S. Census Bureau is now hiring. $15/hour, plus mileage. Apply online here.

SEEKING APPLICANTS for housekeeping and part-time front desk clerk. Apply in person. Pick up applications at front desk. Quiet Inn. 806.323.6111.

PART-TIME HELP wanted in Canadian. Janitorial person needed two nights per week. Must be able to start immediately. Experience preferred. Transportation required. If interested, please call 800.447.0826.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR HELP

OR SEEKING EMPLOYMENT…

USE THE RECORD’S CLASSIFIED PAGES

Call 806.323.6461 or email classifieds@canadianrecord.com

Open 9 am-5 pm, Mon-Friday