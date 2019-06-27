This Week in Real Estate…06.27.19

PRICE REDUCED! $400,000. Commercial Property located at 10954 Exhibition Road: 40’x50’ insulated office building with H&A conditioned showroom, private office, 1/2 bath and kitchenette. Office building has an attached 40’x60’ insulted/heated shop with two work bays (one with work pit), office, utility area w/wash bin, washer/dryer hookups, air compressor, 1/2 bath, and storage loft. Property is protected with an advanced security system: cameras and flood-lighting. On same acreage there is a 30’x30’ insulated metal shop with concrete floors, two sets of double doors, and a 2-car carport. These buildings sit on 9.16 acres. Also, an additional 10+ acres featuring a barn with electricity. Buildings were built in 2012. For more information, please call Kevin at 806.217.0226.

FOR SALE: Great family home: 1102 S. 5th Street: 3- bedroom, 2-bath, 2,114 sq. ft. Great neighborhood. Call 806.323.2030.

FOR SALE: 1200 S. 3rd Street. 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2,300 sq ft house with 2-car garage. Built in 2005. Great neighborhood, wonderful neighbors, close to CES. Call 806.217.1672 for more info.

FOR SALE in Miami, TX: 204 N. Birge. 1,352 sq. ft 3-bedroom, 2-bath house that sit on 9 lots. All appliances included, new Central H&A, cellar, 26’x52’ barn, room for a few horses. Call 806.663.0329 for more information.

GREAT INVESTMENT Opportunity. For sale by owner: 4-plex on Birch Street…all units are 1-bedroom, 1-bath units. For more information, call Josh at 619.550.6832.



