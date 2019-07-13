Community Local News 

This Week in the News…07.11.19

admin 2240 Views 0 Comment

Canadian Area Legacy Fund gifts
three local nonprofits with $17,000

Canadian’s Interbank welcomes customers
to July 5 Customer Appreciation Hamburger Feast

Canadian’s Independence Day Parade features
47 floats, salutes ‘America the Beautiful’

Injustice for Tom Brown: Vandals destroy banners

Canadian Arts Alliance Summer Children’s Theatre
Camp presents Gulliver’s Travels at Texas Crown

Premiere of bull fighting at Canadian’s 131st July 4
rodeo keep the crowds glued to their seats Friday and Saturday

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year, or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition: $45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere). On local newsstands: $1.50/issue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *